Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KIMS shares plunge 7% in 2 days on Q1 show; Here's what analysts suggest

KIMS shares plunge 7% in 2 days on Q1 show; Here's what analysts suggest

Krishna Institute stock was trading 3.75 per cent lower at ₹715.2 per share, compared to the previous day's close of ₹743.05 on the NSE

Share Market

Share Market

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share price: Shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) extended losses on Friday, falling nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹707.65 on the NSE.
 
In the last two trading sessions, the stock has tanked over 6 per cent after the company reported a decline in profit and Ebitda margin for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), missing market estimates. The stock has tumbled around 11 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹798.4 touched on July 24, 2025.
 
At 12:15 PM, Krishna Institute stock was trading 3.75 per cent lower at ₹715.2 per share, compared to the previous day's close of ₹743.05 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was down 0.71 per cent at 24,421.2 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹28,612 crore. 
 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q1 results

Krishna Institute reported a 26.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹871.6 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹688.4 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (Ebitda) rose 8.5 per cent to ₹199.7 crore, against ₹184 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company's net profit fell 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹85 crore from ₹95 crore last year. Ebitda margin slipped to 21.4 per cent from ₹25 per cent in the year-ago period. 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Why did Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share rise 3% on May 13?

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra units to recover Rs 21,413 cr of regulatory assets in 4 yrs

Noel Tata

First Tata Sons AGM since Ratan Tata's passing: What's on the agenda?

MK Stalin, Stalin

Amid NEP row, Tamil Nadu government rolls out new State Education Policy

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

 
The company's average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) grew 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹43,011 from ₹38,458 in the year-ago period. Average revenue per patient (ARPP) jumped 9.8 per cent to ₹1,53,094 from ₹1,39,398.

Analysts on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q1 results 

According to analysts at Axis Securities, KIMS delivered a strong topline, driven primarily by higher ARPOB growth and additions of new units in the Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra cluster over the year. Growth in ARPOB was supported by new units, an improved case mix, and revised pricing through TPA negotiations. 
 
However, analysts believe that KIMS is well-positioned for sustained growth, supported by strategic expansions, a favourable case mix, and rising ARPOB. Although occupancy has seen a temporary dip, the company’s emphasis on high-value specialities, operational efficiencies, and regional expansion is expected to underpin long-term profitability. 
 
"In the near term, the Nashik Hospital is anticipated to break even by Q3FY26, while the Bangalore facilities are on track to commence operations by H1FY26. The newly commissioned hospitals in Guntur and Kollam are expected to contribute to top-line growth; however, initial ramp-up costs could impact margins. Management has guided for a consolidated Ebitda margin of 22 per cent to 25 per cent for FY26," the brokerage said in a note. 
 
Axis Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹830 per share, with a valuation of 25x EV/Ebitda for H1FY28E. 
According to JM Financial, KIMS reported a healthy operational performance. The ARPOB rose by nearly 12 per cent year-on-year, even though the average length of stay (ALOS) remained steady at 3.6 days. Occupancy levels fell by 770 basis points to 48.8 per cent, but the overall number of occupied bed days (OBD) still increased by 14 per cent. This was supported by a 32 per cent rise in operational bed additions. Patient volumes stayed strong, with inpatient (IP) volumes rising by 15 per cent and outpatient (OP) volumes up by 19 per cent. 
 
The brokerage firm noted that while FY26 may be a low-margin year due to the initial phase of expansion, margins are expected to recover in FY27. This recovery will be led by the ramp-up of five new hospitals launched during the year. Looking ahead, JM Financial expects Krishna Institute to remain one of the fastest-growing hospital chains in India, with estimated revenue and Ebitda compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 30 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, over FY25–FY28.
 
JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a June 2026 target price of ₹834.

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Defence stocks under pressure: Data Patterns, MDL down up to 8%; here's why

share market, stock market

HPCL share price rises 3% after posting Q1 results; check details here

trading

Kalyan Jewellers shares crack 9% despite positive Q1 results; Here's why

Share Market

Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty near 24,400 amid Trump's tough trade talk

initial public offerings, IPO

All Time Plastics IPO sails at 53% on Day 2; retail leads with 85% bids

Topics : Stock Market Kims Hospital The Smart Investor Markets BSE Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon