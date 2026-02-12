Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 40.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.5610.0470.3069.823.552.553.352.382.521.80

