Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 40.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.5610.04 25 OPM %70.3069.82 -PBDT3.552.55 39 PBT3.352.38 41 NP2.521.80 40

Amagi Media Labs reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manglam Global Corporations reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 83.98% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

