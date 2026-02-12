Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 12.56 croreNet profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 40.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.5610.04 25 OPM %70.3069.82 -PBDT3.552.55 39 PBT3.352.38 41 NP2.521.80 40
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:09 AM IST