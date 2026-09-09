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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Organic Recycling Systems secures its 3rd EPCOM contract from BPCL

Organic Recycling Systems secures its 3rd EPCOM contract from BPCL

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Cumulative EPCOM contracts from BPCL stand at Rs 259.71 cr

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) has secured its third Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Operation and Maintenance (EPCOM) contract from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) within a single week, further accelerating its expansion across India's compressed biogas (CBG) sector.

The latest Letter of Acceptance, dated 08 September 2026, has been awarded to ORSL's wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems (SBESPL), for an organic municipal solid waste-based CBG plant at Kozhikode, Kerala, with a total contract value of Rs 92.41 crore (~US$9.78 million), inclusive of GST.

The award takes ORSL's cumulative EPCOM contract wins from BPCL to three projects worth an aggregate Rs 259.71 crore (USD 27.48 million), spanning Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. The first two contracts for Mysuru and Raipur were awarded on 03 September and 04 September 2026 respectively; the Kozhikode award followed just five days later. Each contract carries a five-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) mandate, together representing approximately 15 cumulative plant-years of contracted, annuity-style operating revenue once all three facilities are commissioned.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST