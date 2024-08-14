Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 13.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.95% to Rs 30.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises declined 13.84% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 77.95% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.57138.63-26.6310.47-4.0919.12-5.9910.467.418.60