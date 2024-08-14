Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 31.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.72% to Rs 98.09 croreNet profit of Orient Ceratech declined 31.21% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.72% to Rs 98.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.0972.81 35 OPM %8.489.38 -PBDT7.497.15 5 PBT3.894.08 -5 NP2.914.23 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content