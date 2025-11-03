Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 381.03 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 16.65% to Rs 49.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 381.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 349.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales381.03349.82 9 OPM %18.7218.19 -PBDT77.1768.10 13 PBT66.3156.93 16 NP49.4642.40 17
