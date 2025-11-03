Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 88.07% to Rs 284.93 crore

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 116.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 195.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 284.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales284.93151.50 88 OPM %8.732.03 -PBDT-23.66-38.65 39 PBT-116.55-74.48 -56 NP-116.55-195.68 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon