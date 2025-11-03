Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.07% to Rs 284.93 croreNet Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 116.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 195.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 284.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales284.93151.50 88 OPM %8.732.03 -PBDT-23.66-38.65 39 PBT-116.55-74.48 -56 NP-116.55-195.68 40
