ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.21% to Rs 695.68 croreNet loss of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reported to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 267.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 695.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 955.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales695.68955.72 -27 OPM %71.8494.96 -PBDT-40.06361.52 PL PBT-42.65359.02 PL NP-32.50267.79 PL
