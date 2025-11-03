Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 48.63% to Rs 249.22 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.63% to Rs 249.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 485.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales249.22485.15 -49 OPM %0.700.04 -PBDT2.470.66 274 PBT2.100.24 775 NP1.71-0.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; China's factory activity slows in October

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; China's factory activity slows in October

Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, Medplus Health Services, R R Kabel, Escorts Kubota

Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, Medplus Health Services, R R Kabel, Escorts Kubota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon