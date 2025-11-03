Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.63% to Rs 249.22 croreNet profit of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.63% to Rs 249.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 485.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales249.22485.15 -49 OPM %0.700.04 -PBDT2.470.66 274 PBT2.100.24 775 NP1.71-0.33 LP
