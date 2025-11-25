Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orient Electric Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

Orient Electric Ltd soared 15.13% to Rs 192.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8071 shares in the past one month.

 

Craftsman Automation Ltd spiked 6.27% to Rs 7080. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10404 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 5.73% to Rs 445.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47198 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 26,000; VIX up 6%; Realty shares rise, IT drags

How to pick smallcap stocks for investing? Harini Dedhia shares insights

Smallcap stocks: Don't overlook this critical question before investing

Fire, Budaun Fire

One dead, 7 injured after fire breaks out in Hyderabad electronics showroom

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones India visit citing security concerns

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto to take Riki e-rickshaw presence to 200 cities in Q1 2026: Exec

Dilip Buildcon Ltd gained 5.27% to Rs 465.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24852 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd rose 4.95% to Rs 208.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max India rises after subsidiary launches new 183-bed care home in Bengaluru

Max India rises after subsidiary launches new 183-bed care home in Bengaluru

ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon