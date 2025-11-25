Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

ZEN Technologies secures Rs 108-cr defence order

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

ZEN Technologies announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 108 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is expected to be executed within one year. The firm also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory norms.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

 

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter rose 0.69% to Rs 1,392 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

