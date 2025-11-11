Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 94.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 94.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 271.33 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 94.99% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 271.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales271.33236.77 15 OPM %6.3612.09 -PBDT10.5224.38 -57 PBT2.7219.22 -86 NP0.7414.78 -95

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

