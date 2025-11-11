Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.47% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.17 -76 OPM %25.0047.06 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.13 -38 NP0.080.13 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content