Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.14% to Rs 46.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 12.51% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.123.88122.29463.67535.8621.6122.9222.2920.4627.3925.2396.8399.7919.7918.0366.5370.3914.2112.6346.1448.64