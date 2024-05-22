Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 123.88 croreNet profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 12.51% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.14% to Rs 46.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
