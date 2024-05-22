Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore
Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 12.51% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.14% to Rs 46.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales123.88122.29 1 463.67535.86 -13 OPM %21.6122.92 -22.2920.46 - PBDT27.3925.23 9 96.8399.79 -3 PBT19.7918.03 10 66.5370.39 -5 NP14.2112.63 13 46.1448.64 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Rail Infra arm bags order worth Rs 1,249 cr from Indian Railways

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

904 candidates to contest elections in seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls

Burgan Bank selects TCS BaNCS for its core banking transformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon