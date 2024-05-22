Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ashoka Refineries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.450.441.481.916.670-0.683.660.030.030.030.110.030.030.030.110.020.020.020.09