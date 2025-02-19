Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 11.98% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales101.9795.24 7 OPM %74.8089.00 -PBDT47.1449.87 -5 PBT46.9949.70 -5 NP43.6449.58 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 380.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 380.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon