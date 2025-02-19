Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rallied 3.36% to Rs 189.15 after the company secured order worth Rs 3.08 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Indian Railways.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of 37 sets of'seats for L.H.B. GS Amrit Bharat coaches. The total project cost is Rs 3,08,45,790, with execution set to be completed by July 25, 2025.

The firm stated that delivery will be made to RCF: Furnishing Depot. Additionally, 95% of the payment will be received upon issuance of the inspection certificate by the nominated inspection agency, as specified in the contract, along with proof of dispatch/delivery of the material. The remaining 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying, and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment, i.e., Indian Railway products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% as compared with Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Feb 19 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

