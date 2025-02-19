Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30620 shares. The stock increased 15.18% to Rs.6,029.00. Volumes stood at 24049 shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.1,545.45. Volumes stood at 4.55 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 19.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.29% to Rs.553.25. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.31% to Rs.8,584.60. Volumes stood at 13 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 439.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.79% to Rs.372.65. Volumes stood at 84.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Auto stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

