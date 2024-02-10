Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 95.24 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 54.13% to Rs 49.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales95.24100.32 -5 OPM %89.0090.19 -PBDT49.8760.56 -18 PBT49.7060.35 -18 NP49.58108.08 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content