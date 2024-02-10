Sensex (    %)
                        
Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 95.24 crore
Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 54.13% to Rs 49.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales95.24100.32 -5 OPM %89.0090.19 -PBDT49.8760.56 -18 PBT49.7060.35 -18 NP49.58108.08 -54
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

