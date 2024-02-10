Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 54.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 95.24 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 54.13% to Rs 49.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 95.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.95.24100.3289.0090.1949.8760.5649.7060.3549.58108.08