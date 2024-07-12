Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oriental Rail hits record high as arm bags order worth Rs 432 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Oriental Rail Infra hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 397.45 after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry bagged an order worth Rs 432.15 crore from the Indian Railways.
The project entails manufacturing and supplying of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons and it is expected to be completed by 31 March 2026
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company said that 90% of total cost to be received against inspection certificate issued by the RDSO as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 10% after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing, buying and selling of all type Recron, Seat & Berth, Compreg Boards and also engaged in trading of timber woods and all its products. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore as against a net loss of Rs 8.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 42.91% year on year to Rs 172.03 crore in Q4 FY24.
The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 397.45 in today's intra-day session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

Shipping, trade, import, export

Allcargo Terminals shares surge 8% as freight volumes rise 20% YoY in June

Modi, Narendra Modi

US official asks India to play a constructive role for peace in Ukraine

South Korea, US flag, South Korea flag

US, South Korea sign joint nuclear guidelines amid North Korean threats

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe into Hathras stampede tragedy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon