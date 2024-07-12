Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2024.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd soared 9.87% to Rs 571.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd spiked 9.48% to Rs 68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 127.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd surged 9.08% to Rs 172.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd spurt 7.13% to Rs 668.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23401 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd exploded 7.07% to Rs 91.78. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

