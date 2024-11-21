Orissa Minerals Development Company standalone net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 23.39 croreNet profit of Orissa Minerals Development Company declined 58.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.3916.62 41 OPM %28.6918.11 -PBDT1.76-2.68 LP PBT1.19-3.24 LP NP0.791.92 -59
