Orissa Minerals Development Company standalone net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Orissa Minerals Development Company standalone net profit declines 58.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 23.39 crore

Net profit of Orissa Minerals Development Company declined 58.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.3916.62 41 OPM %28.6918.11 -PBDT1.76-2.68 LP PBT1.19-3.24 LP NP0.791.92 -59

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

