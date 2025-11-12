Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Results Today:

Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Info Edge India, Ashok Leyland, Prestige Estates Projects, Lloyds Metals and Energy, General Insurance Corporation of India, IRCTC , Cochin Shipyard, Endurance Technologies, Indraprastha Gas, Cohance Lifesciences, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Deepak Nitrite, Eris Lifesciences, Century Plyboards, Ircon International, Data Patterns (India), Afcons Infrastructure, Lemon Tree Hotels, Jyothy Labs, Varroc Engineering, HG Infra Engineering and SpiceJet will announce their quarterly results today.

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 November 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty zooms 160 pts; Asia up; Groww, Tata Motors CV listing today

Tata Motors CV listing

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Demerged commercial vehicle arm to list on NSE, BSE today

Groww IPO listing

Groww share price LIVE: Here's what GMP indicates for Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO listing

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to be treated at home

Tata motors

Tata Motors Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from the auto giant

PI Industries reported 19.5% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 409 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 508 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 15.7% year on year to Rs 1,872 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

 

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 56.5% to Rs 30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 568 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Awfis Space Solutions consolidated net profit dropped 58.7% to Rs 15.9 crore on a 25.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 367 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit surged 72.4% to Rs 34.9 crore on a 42.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 432.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Godrej Industries reported 15.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 288 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 4.7% year on year to Rs 5,032 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

Cello World to reintroduce "Cello" brand for stationery and writing instruments

Cello World to reintroduce "Cello" brand for stationery and writing instruments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon