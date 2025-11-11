Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 16,580 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 1,448 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 11 November 2025 at 12:03 p.m. IST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Patna Electirc Supply Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Patna Electirc Supply Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

DXY lingers around one-week low; Fed's Miran advocates for further interest rate cuts

DXY lingers around one-week low; Fed's Miran advocates for further interest rate cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon