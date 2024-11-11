P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.12% to Rs 6.35 croreNet Loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 63.12% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.3517.22 -63 OPM %-12.44-6.74 -PBDT-0.23-0.40 43 PBT-1.32-1.49 11 NP-1.32-1.49 11
