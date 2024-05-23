Business Standard
P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 318.84% to Rs 64.92 crore
Net Loss of P. H. Capital reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 318.84% to Rs 64.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.90% to Rs 161.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales64.9215.50 319 161.3276.13 112 OPM %-1.23-42.90 -17.14-5.45 - PBDT-0.85-6.70 87 27.51-4.39 LP PBT-0.92-6.76 86 27.24-4.56 LP NP-0.51-5.07 90 20.13-3.76 LP
First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

