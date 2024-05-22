P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 1741.00 croreNet profit of P I Industries rose 31.68% to Rs 369.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 1741.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1565.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 1681.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1229.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 7665.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6492.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
