Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 25.12 crore

Net loss of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 25.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 87.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.1220.55 22 87.7995.20 -8 OPM %-6.45-8.91 --19.61-12.53 - PBDT-0.41-0.27 -52 11.20-9.14 LP PBT-1.43-0.99 -44 7.93-12.29 LP NP-0.443.10 PL 7.22-12.34 LP

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

