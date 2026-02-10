P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.220.15-4.55-13.33-0.08-0.17-0.08-0.17-0.08-0.17

