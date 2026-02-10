Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Swagtam Trading & Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST