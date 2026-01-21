Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek arm bags order of Rs 94.35 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Pace Digitek arm bags order of Rs 94.35 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Pace Digitek announced its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has received 2nd advance purchase order (APO) of Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for Li-Ion Battery Solutions which includes supply, I&C and maintenance for 5 years.

The contract is intended to strengthen the 48V DC power infrastructure across BSNL's national telecom network.

The order comprises 25,000 units of 100 AH/48V Li-Ion battery modules featuring integrated Battery Management Systems (BMS). Additionally, the agreement includes 2,500 IP55-rated racks designed to house these modules in both indoor and outdoor environments. Moreover, the order further includes a 5 year warranty followed by an optional 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inspira Global to acquire controlling interest in Restaurant Brands Asia

Inspira Global to acquire controlling interest in Restaurant Brands Asia

Cyient DLM slides after Q3 PAT skid 65% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM slides after Q3 PAT skid 65% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

SRF Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

AU SFB Q3 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 668 crore

AU SFB Q3 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 668 crore

Apollo Tyres Ltd Slides 1.65%

Apollo Tyres Ltd Slides 1.65%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance