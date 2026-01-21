Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres Ltd Slides 1.65%

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd has lost 2.17% over last one month compared to 4.13% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.41% drop in the SENSEX

Apollo Tyres Ltd fell 1.65% today to trade at Rs 498.55. The BSE Auto index is down 0.88% to quote at 59404.39. The index is down 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hyundai Motor India Ltd decreased 0.8% and Ashok Leyland Ltd lost 0.77% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 17.92 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apollo Tyres Ltd has lost 2.17% over last one month compared to 4.13% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1276 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61193 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 540.3 on 14 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 368 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

