Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Pact Industries reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.02 350 OPM %-1266.67-150.00 -PBDT-1.14-0.03 -3700 PBT-1.17-0.06 -1850 NP-1.11-0.06 -1750
