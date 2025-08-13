Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.515.70 -3 OPM %2.544.39 -PBDT0.210.33 -36 PBT0.060.16 -63 NP0.060.16 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content