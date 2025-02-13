Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.60% to Rs 10.12 croreNet loss of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.1210.72 -6 OPM %1.092.61 -PBDT-0.010.20 PL PBT-0.060.14 PL NP-0.070.14 PL
