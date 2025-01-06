Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Business Standard

Karthik Yathindra has over 15 years of experience in sales, retail, product, marketing, and business management in the fashion and lifestyle industry

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Page Industries informed that its board has approved the appointment of Karthik Yathindra as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 1 April 2025.

Karthik Yathindra has over 15 years of experience in sales, retail, product, marketing, and business management in the fashion and lifestyle industry. He began his career at Titan Company, where he spent over six years across roles in Sales, Distribution, Retail Operations, Product Management, and Marketing, working with brands like Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, and Zoop.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, the Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 29.93% to Rs 195.25 crore on 11.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,246.27 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of page industries shed 0.48% to Rs 47,672.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

