ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Devyani International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2025.



ITI Ltd spiked 15.29% to Rs 527.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd soared 11.83% to Rs 906.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44246 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd surged 9.37% to Rs 435.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21927 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd added 6.19% to Rs 16.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 101.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd advanced 5.81% to Rs 201.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

