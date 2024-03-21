Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Metro Brands Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Hindware Home Innovation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2024.
Metro Brands Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Hindware Home Innovation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 4.69% to Rs 65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Metro Brands Ltd crashed 4.02% to Rs 1123.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10778 shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 3.63% to Rs 1233.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18152 shares in the past one month.
One 97 Communications Ltd fell 2.51% to Rs 409.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd pared 2.41% to Rs 366.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9542 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Healthcare shares slide

Nifty hits all-time high; consumer durables in demand

Indices trade with significant gains; media shares advance

Amber Ent jumps after inking pact to acquire 50% stake in Resojet

Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Blue Dart launches Unified Shipping API Software Platform

Amber Enterprises India to acquire 50% stake in Resojet

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon