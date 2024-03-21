Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metro Brands Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Hindware Home Innovation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2024.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 4.69% to Rs 65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metro Brands Ltd crashed 4.02% to Rs 1123.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10778 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 3.63% to Rs 1233.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18152 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd fell 2.51% to Rs 409.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd pared 2.41% to Rs 366.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9542 shares in the past one month.

