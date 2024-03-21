Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25299 shares
Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2024.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25299 shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.2,270.25. Volumes stood at 16407 shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66260 shares. The stock rose 1.74% to Rs.2,118.35. Volumes stood at 23023 shares in the last session.
Engineers India Ltd witnessed volume of 311.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.44% to Rs.196.15. Volumes stood at 77.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 7.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.55% to Rs.1,602.00. Volumes stood at 5.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 7.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.1,975.00. Volumes stood at 5.13 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

