Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

Paisalo Digital zoomed 13.71% to Rs 162.55 after the NBFC announced that its board will consider raising of funds in its meeting to be held on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 on private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The funds will be raised by issuance (allocation) of non-convertible debt securities/instruments.