Sensex adds 134 pts; IT shares decline

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 133.08 points or 0.18% to 72,559.79. The Nifty 50 index rose 59 points or 27% to 22,099.70.

The broader market outperformed the key indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.82%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,394 shares rose and 1,285 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT declined 0.85% to 38,148.60. The index rose 1.86% in the past two trading sessions.

Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.65%), Wipro (down 1.52%), L&T Technology Services (down 1.15%), LTIMindtree (down 1.11%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.96%), Mphasis (down 0.91%), Coforge (down 0.87%), Infosys (down 0.63%), Persistent Systems (down 0.49%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.21%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CRISIL surged 7.22% after the rating agencys consolidated net profit jumped 32.97% to Rs 210.12 crore on 11.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.74 crore in Q4 CY23 over Q4 CY22.

Kaynes Technology India advanced 1.91% after the company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company (WOS) named Kaynes Mechatronics (KMPL) on 16 February 2024. KMPL is proposing to undertake operations in electronics industry primarily in Karnataka, India.

Schaeffler India slipped 3.01%. Schaeffler India reported 5.89% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 217.38 crore in Q4 CY23 as against Rs 230.98 crore posted in Q4 CY22. Revenue from operations increased 3.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,855.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Titagarh Rail Systems jumped 5.39% after the Kolkata-based company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 170 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India for procurement of 250 specialized wagons.

