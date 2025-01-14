Business Standard

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, Enkei Wheels India Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd and Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2025.

Palash Securities Ltd crashed 9.45% to Rs 153.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1171 shares in the past one month.

 

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.51% to Rs 5.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Enkei Wheels India Ltd lost 6.18% to Rs 605. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 549 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 956.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 325 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 106.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4343 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

