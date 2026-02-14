Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales decline 57.21% to Rs 2.61 crore

Net loss of Southern Infoconsultants reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.21% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.616.10 -57 OPM %-3.453.44 -PBDT-0.050.29 PL PBT-0.080.26 PL NP-0.090.10 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

