Response Informatics consolidated net profit declines 7.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics declined 7.84% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.928.408.965.360.660.540.610.490.470.51

