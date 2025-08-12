Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 36.25 croreNet profit of Palm Jewels rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.2532.56 11 OPM %1.100.74 -PBDT0.380.23 65 PBT0.340.19 79 NP0.250.14 79
