Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.53% to Rs 14.78 croreNet profit of Darshan Orna rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.53% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.788.42 76 OPM %1.891.78 -PBDT0.260.13 100 PBT0.260.13 100 NP0.210.10 110
