AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 627.56 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.41% to Rs 139.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 627.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 542.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales627.56542.39 16 OPM %73.2174.57 -PBDT188.46169.46 11 PBT179.12160.95 11 NP139.23126.10 10
