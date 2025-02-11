Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 13.25 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 3.74% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.2513.02 2 OPM %29.2831.57 -PBDT6.896.68 3 PBT6.716.50 3 NP4.994.81 4
