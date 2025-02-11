Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 13.25 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 3.74% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.2513.02 2 OPM %29.2831.57 -PBDT6.896.68 3 PBT6.716.50 3 NP4.994.81 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 37.07% in the December 2024 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 37.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 256.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 256.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 593.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 593.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon