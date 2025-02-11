Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 73.29 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 60.56% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales73.2960.79 21 OPM %5.4422.47 -PBDT6.5513.11 -50 PBT6.0712.63 -52 NP5.3613.59 -61
