Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 73.29 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 60.56% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 73.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales73.2960.79 21 OPM %5.4422.47 -PBDT6.5513.11 -50 PBT6.0712.63 -52 NP5.3613.59 -61

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

