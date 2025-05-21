Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.55% to Rs 63.41 croreNet profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 63.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.12% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 268.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.4172.51 -13 268.41292.42 -8 OPM %4.841.81 -6.875.57 - PBDT3.852.24 72 22.0719.20 15 PBT2.451.23 99 17.6915.47 14 NP1.171.07 9 11.7711.64 1
