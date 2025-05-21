Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales decline 12.55% to Rs 63.41 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 63.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.12% to Rs 11.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 268.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 292.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.4172.51 -13 268.41292.42 -8 OPM %4.841.81 -6.875.57 - PBDT3.852.24 72 22.0719.20 15 PBT2.451.23 99 17.6915.47 14 NP1.171.07 9 11.7711.64 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

